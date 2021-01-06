Fury Gold Mines: Fury Appoints VP, Investor Relations; Announces Participation in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Salisha Ilyas to the newly formed role of Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Ms. Ilyas was formerly the founder and principal consultant at Target IR & Communications, a full-service investor relations ("IR") firm focused on providing IR advisory and communications support to junior mining companies.

Ms. Ilyas has over 10 years of experience in the mining industry, working for Canadian and internationally based mining companies, such as Petra Diamonds, Desert Lion Energy, Aura Minerals and Champion Iron Mines. She also previously served as director of professional development at the Canadian Investor Relations Institute, where she researched and identified IR best practices and oversaw the planning and execution of the organization's annual conference. Ms. Ilyas began her IR career in the pharmaceutical industry holding roles at Biovail Corporation and Patheon Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business (York University).

"It is my pleasure to introduce and welcome Salisha. Her experience and acumen will be a great compliment to the Fury team," commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO of Fury Gold Mines Limited. "Salisha's main focus will be to broaden our market outreach and to execute our ongoing investor programs, which support the Company's aggressive growth strategies. With an enhanced communications platform, we will improve connections to existing and new shareholder groups, ensure easy and open communications with neighbouring communities and provide the market with greater ease of access to management."



Upcoming Investment Conference

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mike Timmins, President and CEO, will be participating in the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held virtually from March 1st to March 5th, 2021. The conference presentation will be posted to the Fury website at www.furygoldmines.com.

The BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. For more information on this conference visit https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/industries/global-metals-mining/ .

About Fury

Fury Gold Mines is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company strategically positioned in three prolific mining regions: James Bay, Quebec; the Golden Triangle, British Columbia; and the Kitikmeot region, Nunavut. The Company is committed to aggressively growing its 3.5Moz gold platform of scalable, high-quality mining assets, offering investors low-risk development growth and potential new discoveries. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

