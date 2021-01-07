EastWest Bioscience Inc.: Eastwest Announces Resignation of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Eastwest Bioscience Inc. (TSXV:EAST) ("Eastwest" or the "Corporation") announces that the Corporation has appointed Ciska Asriel to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her regular duties as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Asriel will replace Paul Marjerrison as Chief Financial Officer and the Corporation would like to thank Mr. Marjerrison for his dedicated service.

Ciska Asriel is the current Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation. Ms. Asriel has degrees in Economics, Finance and Computer Science with an MBA in International Business. Before joining EastWest as a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Asriel worked as a consultant, senior analyst and project manager for small companies as well as major firms including Deloitte. Her career experience is with project management, data analysis and business development in industry sectors including information technology, retail franchise operations, automotive franchise operations and insurance, global shipping and most recently software engineering and the development of mobile applications. Ms. Asriel's appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EastWest Bioscience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with a multitude of business units and assets that allow for a seed-to-sale supply chain management. We source our raw material, process, manufacture, test, brand, market, and distribute our products to our customers in Canada, the United States, and beyond.

