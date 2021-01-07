ADS is a fully ISO/IEC 17025 accredited food testing laboratory active in the UK market, offering pesticides, nutrition, microbiology, food molecular biology and allergen testing services. Located in Cambridge, UK, the company currently employs approximately 90 people and generated revenue of c. GBP 6 million in 2019.

"The acquisition of ADS supports our strategic evolution, which aligns our global network more closely to the key TIC megatrends and customer demand. Food testing is integral to this evolution and ADS enhances our market position in the UK and adds new complex services to our UK food testing and advisory business, in particular pesticide expertise. The combination of SGS Ashby, ADS and the acquisition of SYNLAB A&S, which we completed at the end of last year, will help us better serve our customers and underlines our commitment to enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world for employees, customers, shareholders and for society at large," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

