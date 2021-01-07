Coverage initiated with "Buy" rating and €2.30 price target for Jefferies and €2.60 price target for Kempen

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that the investment banks Jefferies and Kempen have initiated analyst coverage of Sensorion.

Jefferies initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a price target of €2.30 and Kempen initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a price target of €2.60.

Jefferies and Kempen join Chardan and Bryan Garnier Co, whose analysts also initiated coverage on the company with a "Buy" rating in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

All reports on Sensorion prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of Sensorion. Sensorion is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports. A copy of the full analysts' notes can be obtained directly from the banks. By referring to these analysts or distributing their opinions, Sensorion does not in any way commit itself to the validity of such information, conclusions or recommendations.

It is reminded that Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Kempen acted as Joint Bookrunner in the €31m private placement completed on September 2020.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion initiated two preclinical gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

