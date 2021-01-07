A proposed 400 MW pumped-hydro storage project is on track to become the first of its kind in more than three decades in Queensland, Australia. GE Renewable Energy is backing the plan.From pv magazine Australia A division of General Electric, GE Renewable Energy, has signed an agreement with Australia-based consortium BE Power to co-develop the 400 MW Big T pumped-hydro storage project at Cressbrook Dam, near Toowoomba, Queensland. GE Renewable Energy's Hydro Solutions CEO, Pascal Radue, said that the company - which has a portfolio of 400 GW of renewable energy installed worldwide - will work ...

