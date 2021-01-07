The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.01.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.01.2021Aktien1 US36151G1058 GBS Inc.2 US0687881088 Barry Callebaut AG3 GB00BF448H58 ContourGlobal PLC4 GB0031232498 Impax Environmental Markets PLC5 US50048T1051 Koninklijke Vopak N.V.6 US5926721094 Metso Outotec Oyj7 GB0000060532 Netcall PLC8 GB00BYQ94H38 Oncimmune Holdings PLC9 GB00B1XFKR57 Pressure Technologies PLC10 KYG9897E1098 Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.11 KYG989761062 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd.12 US98422P1084 Xiaobai Maimai Inc.13 US28617K1016 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc.Anleihen1 XS2280780771 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.2 US44891CBT99 Hyundai Capital America3 USG82016AN96 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.4 USG82016AP45 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.5 USU1109MAQ97 Broadcom Inc.6 USU1109MAT37 Broadcom Inc.7 USU1109MAS53 Broadcom Inc.8 AU3CB0277077 European Investment Bank (EIB)9 XS2281478268 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau10 FR0014001G37 BPCE S.A.11 FR0014001G29 BPCE S.A.12 USU1109MAP15 Broadcom Inc.13 USU1109MAR70 Broadcom Inc.14 IE00BMQ5JL65 Irland, Republik15 FR0014001EW8 Alstom S.A.16 XS2282195176 Athene Global Funding17 XS2276734279 BondCo 733 S.A.18 US298785JK32 European Investment Bank (EIB)19 US44891CBS17 Hyundai Capital America20 DE000A3H2ZF6 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau21 US842400GU17 Southern California Edison Co.22 USG84228EP90 Standard Chartered PLC23 US853254BX70 Standard Chartered PLC24 US86562MCF59 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.25 US86562MCE84 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.26 XS2280637039 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten27 XS2267100514 Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd.28 XS2227193211 Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. [Hong Kong Branch]29 XS1713666318 China Minmetals Corp.30 US30216KAF93 Export-Import Bank of India31 XS2229473678 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China32 DE000NRW0MP9 Nordrhein-Westfalen, Land33 XS1892105823 Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd.34 USG82016AR01 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.35 USG82016AS83 Sinopec Group Overseas Development [2018] Ltd.36 XS2239056174 SMC Global Power Holdings Corp.37 US86562MCC29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.38 US86562MCD02 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.39 US88323AAD46 Thaioil Treasury Center Co. Ltd.40 XS2178448861 Zhongan Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.41 XS2282101539 Grand City Properties S.A.42 US44891CBR34 Hyundai Capital America43 DE000HLB2ZR2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale