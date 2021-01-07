On November 30, 2020, the shares in IVISYS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory offer from Athanase Industrial Partners II KB ("Athanase") to the shareholders in the Company. On January 4, 2021, Athanase published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in IVISYS AB (IVISYS, ISIN code SE0006800439, order book ID 108037) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB