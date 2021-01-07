Greggs' Q420 sales performance was better than we expected due to (in descending order) a faster recovery in sales despite ongoing and variable COVID-19 restrictions; a strong contribution from the new delivery initiative; and more net new store openings (28) for FY20 versus management's prior guidance (20). The sales performance, improved profitability and a stronger financial position gives management the confidence to return to prior levels of space expansion. The new national lockdown limits our FY21 PBT forecast increase to c 2%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...