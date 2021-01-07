H220 condominium sales increased strongly at a healthy c 20% average premium to book value and disposal proceeds have supported continuing share repurchases at a c 30% discount to net asset value (NAV), enhancing value creation. As discussed in detail in our December initiation note, pending a resolution of the rent cap legal challenge, so far Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) has sought to mitigate the effects while maintaining strategic flexibility; a resolution, which PSD expects mid-year, will determine the strategy for extracting the value embedded in its portfolio.

