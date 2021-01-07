Lumen, a health technology company at the forefront of metabolic health, has uncovered new data that reveals how training your metabolism is the greatest contributor to sustainable health and weight loss, not crash dieting.

The data analysis is based on 1 million metabolism measurements throughout 2020, as Lumen data scientists have discovered that metabolic flexibility, or the body's ability to efficiently switch between carbs and fats as an energy source, is the key to optimal health.

By focusing on optimising their metabolism, users were able to increase metabolic flexibility by 33%. Two-thirds also reported losing weight at a rate of 2 pounds per week on a consistent basis.

On the nutrition end, users successfully completed an average of 12 hour fasts and mostly followed their personalised nutrition plan according to what their metabolism measurement prescribed. The top 2% were able to start their day in a state of burning fat for 4 consecutive days. Naturally, users also became more active and completed an average of 1000 more steps a day, and slept at least 7 hours.

That's equivalent to walking to the supermarket, doing one weekly workout at home, eating a couple carb servings per meal with room for low-carb snacks, and eating dinner by 7pm followed by a decent night of sleep.

Research (Calcada et al, Gormsen et al) finds that people with good metabolic flexibility:

Are in a better position to gain muscle and perform better during workouts

Find it easier to lose weight and maintain it; and

Are at lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders.

"Understanding how your body reacts to what you eat and how you exercise is crucial to training your metabolism. The base of performance, health and weight loss starts with your metabolism- and we are able to see the data of users worldwide improving their health every day just by being more aware of their body," said Barak Alon, head of data at Lumen.

In an effort to raise awareness for metabolic health and its many benefits, Lumen is launching a campaign entitled "New year, new metabolism" through a resource center with a downloadable health kit including extensive insights on nutrition and exercise to optimise metabolic health and flexibility.

About Lumen

Lumen is a device and app that measures your metabolism in a single breath through a complex algorithm and provides daily personalised nutrition based on your metabolic data. At Lumen, we believe that a healthy metabolism is the key to better health, and that everyone can attain it with a little help from Lumen.

Founded in 2014 by scientists and experienced entrepreneurs, Lumen is the biggest metabolic measurement platform in the world, with over 1,000,000 measurements per month.

Our technology provides individuals with new metrics on metabolism and a system to keep them accountable so they can achieve their health and wellness goals and prevent long-term chronic illness by improving their metabolic health.

Scientific Validation

Lumen can provide numerous insights about the metabolism of an individual, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. In a study conducted by San Francisco State University, Lumen has been validated to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement.

Availability

The Lumen device is available at Lumen.me, currently priced at £299 with an MSRP of £349. The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

