Eventus Systems caps off year of unprecedented growth

Trade surveillance solution provider poised for further expansion in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that the firm experienced unprecedented growth on multiple fronts in 2020, marking its strongest year to date in revenue and new client onboardings. The company has additional expansion plans for 2021, with deeper penetration in asset classes such as equities, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital assets.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "In a year full of so many challenges and hardships for us all, we are profoundly grateful that it was also the most monumental year since our launch. Our Series A funding round enabled us to make strategic investments that accelerated our growth in terms of staff, geographical presence, market coverage, client acquisition, product enhancements, scalability and efficiencies. I'm incredibly proud of our team and Board for the hard work, persistence, insights and first-class client service that made this growth possible. Our Validus platform is now a mission-critical piece of infrastructure for a wide range of leading financial market participants and exchanges. We ended 2020 on a particularly strong note, with one of the world's largest non-bank cash FX trading firms and a major digital asset exchange both signing in the last week of the year."

Schwab said that following a year in which the firm established leadership as the trade surveillance platform used by many of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, he expects further market penetration in this space, attracting not only more exchanges but also various other market participants active in digital assets. In addition, after strengthening its foothold in the exchange-traded derivatives arena throughout 2020, the company expects to onboard a host of new clients looking for trade surveillance and market risk solutions for their equities, FX and fixed income trading activities, along with help meeting their anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring needs.

Highlights of 2020 included:

Raising $10.5 million of growth capital through a Series A funding round, led by Jump Capital and LiveOak Venture Partners.

of growth capital through a Series A funding round, led by Jump Capital and LiveOak Venture Partners. More than tripling the firm's staff globally, adding experienced professionals with extensive experience in financial markets and technology.

globally, adding experienced professionals with extensive experience in financial markets and technology. Establishing Eventus' first on-the-ground presence in the Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region , with now four team members in London and a dedicated effort to growing the client base.

, with now four team members in and a dedicated effort to growing the client base. Building on the firm's presence in the Asia Pacific region , expanding beyond Singapore to Hong Kong .

, expanding beyond to . Signing a wide variety of new clients throughout the year, including major digital asset exchanges Gemini and BitMEX; R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the U.S.; London -based G.H. Financials, a global exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm; and an expanded relationship with Fortune 500 firm StoneX Group Inc., now providing market surveillance across multiple asset classes for the firm's London -based European subsidiary.

throughout the year, including major digital asset exchanges Gemini and BitMEX; R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the U.S.; -based G.H. Financials, a global exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm; and an expanded relationship with Fortune 500 firm StoneX Group Inc., now providing market surveillance across multiple asset classes for the firm's -based European subsidiary. Forging a strategic alliance with VoxSmart , a leader in communications surveillance technology, to offer custom, holistic solutions for global market participants looking to enhance their surveillance and risk management capabilities across the entire order and trade lifecycle, from pre-trade communications to execution and post-trade monitoring.

, a leader in communications surveillance technology, to offer custom, holistic solutions for global market participants looking to enhance their surveillance and risk management capabilities across the entire order and trade lifecycle, from pre-trade communications to execution and post-trade monitoring. Earning five more global awards and honors , including the FOW International Award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year (second consecutive year); the Markets Media Market Choice Award for Best in RegTech - Surveillance and Financial Risk Management; and the RegTech Insight Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act (second consecutive year). Eventus was also named to the global RegTech100 list for the third year running and in late 2020 secured a spot on the Chartis Energy50 2021 list, ranking the world's major technology players in modern energy markets. In addition, Business Insider featured Eventus as one of its "Breakout B2B Fintech Stars."

, including the FOW International Award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year (second consecutive year); the Markets Media Market Choice Award for Best in RegTech - Surveillance and Financial Risk Management; and the RegTech Insight Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act (second consecutive year). Eventus was also named to the global RegTech100 list for the third year running and in late 2020 secured a spot on the Chartis Energy50 2021 list, ranking the world's major technology players in modern energy markets. In addition, Business Insider featured Eventus as one of its "Breakout B2B Fintech Stars." Completing hundreds of automation, statistical and other enhancements to Validus , including adding digital asset transaction monitoring; increasing speed and throughput for processes; developing and testing trader profiles to help firms better monitor individuals' unique trading patterns and history; and enhancing insider trading, AML and statistics functionality.

, including adding digital asset transaction monitoring; increasing speed and throughput for processes; developing and testing trader profiles to help firms better monitor individuals' unique trading patterns and history; and enhancing insider trading, AML and statistics functionality. Adding more than 30 new markets on which it can actively surveil activity for clients, bringing the total to more than 100 exchanges and trading venues across asset classes globally.

on which it can actively surveil activity for clients, bringing the total to more than 100 exchanges and trading venues across asset classes globally. Processing billions of trade lifecycle messages per day, in real time.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

