Evelo Biosciences, Inc.: Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones

-- Expand EDP1815 Phase 2 program to include atopic dermatitis; interim clinical results expected in 1Q 2022 --

-- Accelerate delivery of interim clinical data from EDP1815 Phase 2 psoriasis trial to 2Q 2021; full dataset expected 2H 2021 --

-- Advance novel anti-inflammatory product candidate EDP1867 in atopic dermatitis into clinic in 1Q 2021; data expected 4Q 2021 --



-- Prepare to advance first extracellular vesicle (EV) product candidates into the clinic in 2022: EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered product candidates which act in the small intestine to drive systemic effects, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated milestones for 2021.

"2020 was a pivotal year for Evelo. We reported positive clinical data for EDP1815 in both atopic dermatitis and a human experimental model of inflammation, showing translation of preclinical results into humans. The small intestinal axis, SINTAXTM, offers the potential for a new class of oral, well-tolerated medicines giving broad resolution of systemic inflammation," said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. "In parallel, we invested in manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to advance our ability to deliver our products at commercial scale. This clinical and manufacturing progress positions us to achieve our foundational vision of going beyond the limits of current biotechnology to develop products that are effective, safe, convenient, and affordable for patients globally at all stages of inflammatory diseases and cancer."

In 2021, Evelo plans to focus on:

Advancing EDP1815, its lead anti-inflammatory product candidate, through Phase 2 dose-ranging trials, as well as formulation and manufacturing optimization, towards potential Phase 3 trials in mild to moderate psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease impacting up to 3% of people globally. Atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic skin disease, impacting an estimated 10% of adults and 25% of children globally. Monoclonal antibodies and JAK inhibitors are not typically used in mild to moderate patients, leaving significant unmet need. Expanding the international reach of EDP1815 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The TACTIC-E trial recently received regulatory approval in Mexico, adding 7 hospitals to the trial. Generating initial clinical data on the safety and pharmacology of the Company's next anti-inflammatory product candidate, EDP1867, in atopic dermatitis. Progressing its first extracellular vesicle (EV) candidates EDP2939 for inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for oncology into first-in-human studies in 2022; and Expanding its discovery and development pipeline into new areas within inflammatory diseases, as well as exploring opportunities beyond its initial therapeutic focus areas of inflammatory diseases and oncology.



"We have observed in multiple clinical trials that we can harness the small intestinal axis to control inflammation and immunity elsewhere in the body," said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., President of Research and Development of Evelo. "Our potential products bypass the complexities of the resident microbiota to modulate host immunity directly via SINTAX, creating well-defined, broadly applicable drugs with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Our lead inflammation program, EDP1815, appears to mimic natural physiological processes of resolution of most types of inflammation, Th1, Th2 and Th17, without the side effect of immunosuppression. The clinical potential for patients is vast, given the range of diseases which involve inflammation, including COVID-19. EVs are a surprising new form of SINTAX medicines. Their small size results in a great increase in preclinical potency and ability to reach and engage host cells in the small intestine. Moving EDP2939 and EDP1908 towards the clinical is a major goal for 2021."

Expected 2021 Milestones

EDP1815 - Psoriasis

Initiation of Phase 1b tablet formulation trial in 1Q 2021; data in 3Q 2021

Interim data from Phase 2 trial in 2Q 2021

Full data from Phase 2 trial in 2H 2021

Initiation of Phase 3 trial in 1H 2022, depending on positive Phase 2 data

EDP1815 - Atopic Dermatitis

Subject to regulatory approval, initiation of Phase 2 trial in 3Q 2021

Interim data from Phase 2 trial in 1Q 2022

Initiation of Phase 3 trial in 2022, depending on positive Phase 2 data



EDP1815 - COVID-19

Data from Phase 2 Rutgers University trial in 2Q 2021

Interim safety data and futility analysis from Phase 2/3 TACTIC-E trial in 2Q 2021

EDP1867 - Atopic dermatitis

Initiation of Phase 1b trial in 1Q 2021; data expected in 4Q 2021



EDP2939 - Inflammation

Initiation of Phase 1 trial in 2022



EDP1908 - Oncology

Initiation of Phase 1 trial in 2022



