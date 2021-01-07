Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 06-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.67p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.68p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---