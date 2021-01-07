Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces record THC test results achieved via data driven process improvements at wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms.

Recent testing by a State certified, third party laboratory confirmed total THC to be 31.3% and total cannabinoids at 41.43% for the Lyfted Farms' Garlic NoodlesTM cannabis flower, both are record levels for Lyfted Farms indoor cultivation team. Notably, total flower yield also increased by 17%.

Systematic, data driven process enhancements to multiple facets of the genetics-to-harvest cycle have resulted in superior test results for total THC, total cannabinoids, and yield metrics.

Process improvements have been deployed in nursery, canopy management, CO2 pressure, curing, flushing, and to harvest timing as results of a year-long data collection effort begin to show results.

Lyfted Farms believes the improvements are sustainable (within genetic variation fluctuations) as they are based on process design driven by data collection.

TransCanna CEO Bob Blink observes "Achieving anything over 30% THC puts our products amongst the leading cultivators in the State. Coupled with our unique genetics, this gives Lyfted Farms a solid advantage in connecting with the end consumer."

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, Company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71558