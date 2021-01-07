Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, has completed labs to meet the ISO Fire Retardant Standards for Nordic Structures prefabricated I-Joist building products manufacturing. Lab results from studies conducted by FPInnovations, sponsored by Nordic Structures, as a potential economic advantage to fire proofing OSB manufactured I-Joists, have marked Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Liquid Insulation as "Promising" and functionally meeting ISO minimum Fire Retardant Standards. The lab results will be made available in a supplementary filing and are also available by request at Eco Depot corporate.

The company is excited about the results from the first laboratory tests as promising due to limited application. The test only went to 1 millimeter, equivalent to one coat of Bronya Climate Shield fire retardant liquid thermal insulation, bringing economic fire retardation within the most recent fire proofing standards which have not been met yet by existing available products within economic viability standards by manufacturers. The next laboratory test will be placed with a second coat bringing the coating to 1.5 mm and 2 mm, or the equivalent of a second coat, which is expected to meet the latest international codes and applicable under manufacturing economic demands to create a viable, safe and low-cost product by Nordic Structures and other global prefabricated building materials manufacturers.

Outside of existing plans with global retailers, Eco Depot intends commercialize Bronya Climate Shield thermal insulation paint as an applied fire retardant and "fireproof agent" at the industrial fabrication level in the I-Joist Industry, to meet the International Residential Code (IRC) Fire Rating, in time with increasing demand on global building materials in support of the Build Back Better initiative.

The new mandate requires fire proofing for 15 minutes and 30 seconds and at cost-effective means, which has challenged industry participants, here to date, unsatisfactorily. Being there are few products available in the market, Eco Depot believes Bronya Climate Shield will be the premier manufacturer companion product meeting the new mandates for cost-effective fire-retardant building materials and supplies in the manufacturing space as well.

The Problem in the building materials and supplies industry, specifically I-joists, is that the main competitor for fire retardant I-joists meeting new international standards are steel and their relevant manufacturers, which are expensive and heavy and not as cost effective for the entire supply chain all the way to physical home and building construction sites.

The Solution to the construction industry will be available upon completion of the successful second laboratory tests with the second coat application, which could prove a more cost effective and relatively easier manufacture, providing cost-margin reductions affecting related industries from fabrication, logistics and contractor pricing for lowering costs, which is an important element in the Build Back Better initiative.

Product Information

Bronya Climate Shield is a multi-purpose liquid insulation that can be applied on any surface, both indoors and outdoors, at temperatures of -60 °C up to +200 °C. Bronya Climate Shield is a cost-effective Do-It-Yourself (DIY) product with thermal conductivity of 0,001 W/m Celsius, proven to reduce energy costs by up to 40% and labor costs by 70%. Moreover, this excellent quality product provides insulation lasting from 10 to 30 years, depending on the application.

Bronya's product line also includes a thermal waterproof, fire-retardant and anti-corrosion liquid insulating paint coating. Bronya Climate Shield can provide its end-users with an easy-to-use, safe, and cost-effective liquid thermal insulation paint product line that drastically improves the thermal efficiency in building, transportation, and industrial sectors.

Overview of Fire-retardant I -Joists Industry

The global I-joist market is worth US$ 2.8 Billion in 2019.

I-joist is an engineered wood product made from a combination of timber products such as laminated veneer timber or graded solid timber. Also known as a wooden I-beam, composite wooden joist, and plywood I-beam, I-joist has two parts, namely the web and flanges. The web is placed between the top and bottom flanges that gives it the distinct 'I' shape. The flanges resist bending, and the web helps to transmit the shear stresses, relying on plywood's panel shear capacity and dimensional stability.

Bronya Canada Group is currently working with Nordic Structures that produces over 80 million linear feet per year of I-joists sold in the North American Market to meet the International Residential Code (IRC) Standard. Attempts to meet the same standards with cost effectiveness from companies like Weyerhaeuser which produces hopeful products, contains formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, now involved in a class action lawsuit in over 15 states involving many builders seeking similar construction advantages.

Builders seeking advantage in the construction of these homes under question, reveals a necessary yet unfulfilled market as evidenced by their involvement in the legal matter, include CalAtlantic Homes, Carrier Homes, Gerber Homes, Great Traditions, Homes by Whittaker (also known as New Town Homebuilders), Infinity Homes, KB Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, Lennar, Mattamy Homes, Procacci Development Company, Pulte Homes, Richmond American Homes, Shea Homes, Toll Brothers, Village Homes, Westport as largely well known and others as well.

Formaldehyde is present in dangerous levels in a large quantity of new homes built between December 2016 and July 2017. The TJI joists were manufactured using formaldehyde. People who have these TJI Joists in their homes have reported that the TJI Joists produce a strong pickle-like odor, causing severe physical reactions, including nausea, headaches, difficulty breathing, and stinging and tearing eyes.

This unfortunate oversight reveals a market demand of builders seeking cost effective solutions for building materials at the wholesale direct from manufacturer strata of home construction to provide safe and affordable housing with sufficient economic incentive to builders.

Objectives with I-Joist and subsequent manufacturing products

Bronya Canada Group has decided to pursue this opportunity, consulting with Julie Frappier, Ing., Director of Technical Services at Nordic Structures. FPInnovations Laboratory was engaged to conduct an evaluation of Bronya Climate Shield intumescent Fire-retardant Insulating product to improve the fire performance of I-shaped wooden trusses with OSB panels.

The objective was to determine if Bronya Climate Shield intumescent Fire-retardant Insulating product would meet the International Residential Code (IRC) requirement and provide some means of fire protection to protect the underside of residential floor assemblies.

The ultimate goal of Nordic Structures is to conduct a successful fire resistance test, in accordance with the performance requirements set out in the Acceptance Criteria for Prefabricated Wood I-Joists (AC 14) [1] in order to obtain fire performance recognition equivalent to the materials described in exception 4 of Section R302.13 of the International Residential Code 2018 [2]. Thus, thermal protection is required in order to adequately and economically meet the minimum fire resistance requirements for the core of the truss made up of OSB (webstock) panels.

Methodology

A fire performance assessment was conducted at the Quebec City laboratory using the cone calorimeter in accordance with ISO 5660 "Reaction-to-fire tests - Heat release, smoke production and mass loss. The American and similar version of this standard is the ASTM E1354 "Standard Test Method for Heat and Visible Smoke Release Rates for Materials and Products Using an Oxygen Consumption Calorimeter.

According to ISO 5660, samples can be positioned vertically or horizontally. The horizontal positioning was selected because of the intumescent effect of the products previously studied for Nordic Structures as well as for the ability to position the samples at a distance greater than 25 mm from the conical heating element. This methodology has been used in various studies conducted for Nordic Structures to allow a reasonable comparison of the results. In addition, exposure to thermal flow by radiation of 50 kW/m2 is identical to that stipulated in AC 14, but on a smaller scale.

All experimental measurements and methods were carried out in line with the principles set out in the specified standards and procedures.

References

International Testing References used were as follows:

Conclusions from first Laboratory examination

The objective of this study was to assess the potential for reducing the flammability of components when they are protected with intumescent surface varnishes from the Bronya company.

Based on the results obtained, the performance of the Bronya white product at 1.0 mm thick is the most promising, but slightly insufficient to allow a fire resistance test of at least 15.5 minutes (930 s).

It is recommended to evaluate this product at a greater thickness in order to increase, in particular, the time of mass loss in order to delay the thermomechanical degradation of the OSB when subjected to fire exposure. An evaluation of its performance following accelerated aging will also be required in order to meet the criteria set out in THE AC 14 standard.

Finally, a new testing method was developed by FPInnovations in 2018 to assess the fire performance of I-wood truss panels [7]. This method makes it possible to characterize thermomechanical degradation according to the time of exposure to flames. Based on this characterization, finite element modeling can then accurately predict the failure time, failure mode and vertical deformation of the element. This approach should be preferred as it offers a thermal and mechanical evaluation.

Based on the abovementioned conclusion Bronya Canada Group has decided pursue this opportunity and submit a thicker Bronya coating that will meet the International Residential Code (IRC) requirement of 15.5 minutes. Bronya Canada Group will submit additional Bronya samples of 1.5 mm, 2 mm and 3 mm for testing to meet the International Residential Code (IRC).

Note: A copy of the full report is available in Eco Depot, Inc. (ECDP) Supplementary Filings.

ABOUT NORDIC STRUCTURES

Nordic Structures is an innovative company in engineered wood products and solid wood construction. Its local resource comes from responsibly managed lands within the boreal forest. Its vertical integration, from forest to structure, reinforced by its experienced design team, ensures optimal quality and an unmatched level of service.

Chantiers Chibougamau manufactures and markets certified and competitive forest products, tailor-made for customers concerned with sustainable development. The company enhances the resources of the boreal forest with advanced technologies and remains committed to providing the most comprehensive line of sustainable wood products.

Company website: https://www.nordic.ca/en/company/news

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities on a global scale to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

