H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has invested in Makios Logistics SA (Makios or the "Company") a leading provider of integrated logistics services and a market leader in temperature-controlled warehousing in Greece.

Founded in 1927, the Company is strategically located next to the port of Thessaloniki. Makios currently owns and operates two state of the art logistics assets in Thessaloniki and also owns logistics assets and land north of Athens with significant expansion potential. As a result of its special custom status, the Company is strongly positioned to increase its share of international trade flows.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: "This marks our 9th Industrial logistics real estate investment in Europe. The sector continues to be an attractive asset class for H.I.G. driven by strong investment fundamentals and secular tailwinds. More specifically, the Piraeus and Thessaloniki ports are two key logistics hubs not only at a national but also at a European level and we believe Makios is strongly positioned to capture an increasing share of trade flows."

Stelios Theodosiou, Principal at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, added: "We are partnering with the Company and its management as the ideal platform to grow and execute on H.I.G.'s logistics strategy in the region. Makios already possesses state of the art facilities and systems and together with H.I.G.'s hands-on operational approach, we plan to grow it into a regional champion. This transaction is another example of our ability to source off-market deals with significant value-add potential. We look forward to supporting the Makios team through the Company's next exciting phase of organic and inorganic growth."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

