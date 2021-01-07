DJ TUI AG: Fully Underwritten Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of EUR 544.6 million

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Fully Underwritten Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of €544.6 million 07-Jan-2021 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NOTHING HEREIN SHALL CONSTITUTE AN OFFERING OF NEW SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES. NEITHER THIS COMMUNICATION NOR ANY PART OF IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER. ANY DECISION TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES MUST BE MADE ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS OR THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING CIRCULAR. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A RECOMMENDATION CONCERNING ANY INVESTOR'S DECISION OR OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE OFFERING (AS DEFINED BELOW). THE PRICE AND VALUE OF SECURITIES OF THE COMAPNY CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A GUIDE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. EACH SHAREHOLDER OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR SHOULD CONSULT HIS, HER OR ITS OWN INDEPENDENT LEGAL ADVISER, BUSINESS ADVISER, FINANCIAL ADVISER OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL, BUSINESS OR TAX ADVICE. TUI AG Fully Underwritten Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of €544.6 million 7 January 2021 Further to the announcement on 2 December 2020 and 5 January 2021 and the approval by its shareholders on 5 January 2021, TUI AG (the Company) announces a fully underwritten Offering (as defined below) to raise gross proceeds of approximately €544.6 million through offering 508,978,534 new shares in the Company (the New Shares) to the Company's shareholders for subscription. The Company's shareholders will be offered 25 New Shares for every 29 existing shares they hold (Subscription Ratio) on the Record Date (as defined below) at a subscription price of €1.07 per New Share (the Subscription Price). Investors holding depositary interests over the Company's shares (DIs) on 11 January 2021 will be credited with pre-emptive subscription rights (DI Pre-Emptive Rights) that will allow them to acquire additional DIs representing New Shares at the Subscription Ratio and at the Subscription Price. Investors may exercise their DI Pre-Emptive Rights from and including 12 January 2021 (after being credited with them) up to 10:00 (GMT) on 26 January 2021 (the DI Subscription Period). The subscription rights to the New Shares (the Subscription Rights) may be traded on the Hanover Stock Exchange (HSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and the DI Pre-Emptive Rights may be traded on a multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) at the times indicated in the timetable below. Existing shareholders can exercise their Subscription Rights during the period from and including 8 January 2021 up to and including 26 January 2021 (the Subscription Period). A prospectus (the Prospectus) setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved and passported into the United Kingdom. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase) as well as on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority (https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus. All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning set out in the Prospectus. Key Highlights The New Shares: · will be offered in a subscription offer (Bezugsangebot) to existing shareholders by way of (i) a public offering in Germany and the United Kingdom, (ii) private placements in the United States to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and (iii) private placements to eligible investors outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act (the Subscription Offer); and · not subscribed for in the Subscription Offer (Rump Shares), will be offered in private placements to eligible or qualified investors in certain other jurisdictions (the Rump Placement, and, together with the Subscription Offer, the Offering). Unifirm Limited (Unifirm), an existing shareholder of the Company, has undertaken to the Company to exercise its Subscription Rights at the Subscription Price and to purchase any Rump Shares that are not sold in the Rump Placement (Unplaced Rump Shares) at the Subscription Price, provided, however, that its maximum shareholding in the Company after implementation of the Capital Increase will not exceed 36.00% of the registered share capital of the Company, subject to certain terms and conditions. The Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below) have agreed to underwrite the remainder of the Unplaced Rump Shares at the Subscription Price, subject to terms and conditions in the Underwriting Agreement. For further details of Unifirm's participation in the Offering and of the underwriting of the Offering, please refer to the Prospectus. Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (together the Joint Global Coordinators) are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and underwriters (as noted above) in connection with the Offering. Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint sponsors (the Sponsors) with respect to the applications for UK Admission. Unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Pre-Emptive Rights will lapse and will not be sold. The New Shares to which those unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Rights relate may be sold in the Rump Placement or pursuant to the arrangements described above with respect to Unplaced Rump Shares. Therefore, shareholders or investors who take no action will not receive any compensation for any unexercised Subscription Rights or DI Pre-Emptive Rights and will be diluted. Reasons for the Offering and Use of Proceeds The principal purpose of the Offering is to repay indebtedness in order to improve the Company's liquidity position. As a first priority, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering of approximately €509 million to repay in full the €300 million outstanding principal amount under the 2016 Notes together with any accrued but unpaid interest and applicable premium in an estimated amount of approximately €14.0 million, assuming repayment of the 2016 Notes on or about 26 February 2021. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the Offering, in the amount of approximately €195 million, to strengthen its ongoing liquidity. Timetable Expected timetable of principal events in Germany and in the United Kingdom: 30 December 2020 Publication of the Prospectus 7 January 2021 Subscription Offer published 8 January 2021 Existing shares and DIs marked ex-entitlement; Subscription Period begins and Subscription Rights trading on HSE and FSE begins 11 January 2021 Record date for Subscription Rights entitlements and for DI Rights entitlements (Record Date) 12 January 2021 DI Pre-Emptive Rights created and credited to investors; DI Subscription Period begins and the DI Pre-Emptive Rights begin trading on a multilateral trading facility of the LSE 20 January 2021 Commencement of trading in the New Shares on HSE and FSE 22 January 2021 DI Pre-Emptive Rights cease trading (at 11:00 GMT) and Subscription Rights cease trading (at noon CET) 26 January 2021 DI Rights Subscription Period ends (at 10:00 GMT) and Subscription Period ends (at 23:59 CET) 27 January 2021 Rump Placement, if any 29 January 2021 Settlement of New Shares with shareholders and investors; New Shares begin trading on Main Market for listed securities of the LSE Application has been made to the LSE for up to 508,978,534 DI Pre-Emptive Rights to be admitted to trading on a multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange which is expected to be effective on 12 January 2021. The DI Pre-Emptive Rights will expire at the end of the DI Rights Subscription Period. All acceptances in respect of the DI Pre-Emptive Rights must be submitted no later than the expected deadline of 10:00 GMT on 26 January 2021. The DI Pre-Emptive Rights will settle on a T+2 basis. For further information, please contact: Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Corporate Finance & Controlling Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ +49 (0)511 566 1425

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)