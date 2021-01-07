Subject to the inclusion in trading, trading of subscription rights of TUI AG at Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse (FWB, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will take place as of 8 January 2021.With this circular, we inform you about the parameters that will apply for trading of the subscription rights.Start of trading: 8 January 2021End of trading: 22 January 20212. Requirements for participationTrading Members have to make sure that the Product Assignment Group of the new instrument is assigned to their trader groups.3. DetailsThe following trading parameters will apply:Instrument name Short code ISIN CCP-eligible First trading day Last trading dayTUI AG BZR TUIB DE000TUAG109 yes 08.01.2021 22.01.2021Trading parameters for Xetra (MIC: XETR):Product Assignment Group Minimum order size Trading model CharacteristicsGER0 1 Continuous Trading At the end of the penultimate trading day of the subscription right, all open orders will be deleted. On the last trading day, trading will end with a closing auction. It will start at 11:45 CE(S)T at the earliest with a duration of at least five minutes and subsequent trade-at-close period, if applicable. On this day, no intraday auction will take place.Trading parameters for Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA):Minimum order size Trading model Characteristics0.001 Continuous Auction with Special Auction On the first trading day, trading will start with a Special Auction as of 09:00 CE(S)T. This Special Auction will take place independent from the first price determination on Xetra (MIC: XETR). From the second until the penultimate trading day, a Special Auction will take place not before 12:00 noon CE(S)T. At the end of the penultimate trading day of the subscription right, all open orders will be deleted. On the last trading day, trading will end with a Special Auction as of 12:00 noon CE(S)T. This Special Auction will take place independent from the last price determination on Xetra (MIC: XETR).