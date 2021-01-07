The Supervisory Board of Synthon BV, an international, science-centered pharmaceutical company specialized in developing and manufacturing high-quality generic and hybrid medicines for patients around the world, is pleased to announce that Anish Mehta is appointed as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Anish to Synthon", said Hans Stols, Executive Chairman. "Anish's successful track record, deep industry expertise and his energetic and result-driven personality will help Synthon to continue delivering on our purpose of developing therapies that improve health and well-being globally."

Anish is a global healthcare veteran with more than 20 years of experience in innovative and generic pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Synthon, Anish was the Chief Executive Officer of Theramex, a global specialty pharma company dedicated to Women's Health, where he established the company following the acquisition and carve out from Teva. Prior to joining Theramex, Anish worked at Allergan in a variety of strategic, commercial, and business development roles, including general management in Europe, Middle East and Africa where he led large teams focused on profitably growing generics businesses through sales effectiveness and portfolio expansion.

"I am honored to be joining Synthon at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with my talented colleagues to accelerate growth and serve our patients and partners around the world with affordable, high-quality generic and hybrid medicines", said Anish Mehta.

"The appointment of Anish is a really exciting addition to the Executive team at Synthon", said Mark Hersee, Partner at BC Partners. "Anish brings a wealth of complementary experience to Synthon as we look to invest in, and drive, future growth. Having been both a customer of Synthon, and competed against its products, Anish has a deep understanding of what is required to take Synthon to the next level of success. We look forward to supporting Anish and the rest of the Synthon team in achieving that goal."

-Ends-

About Synthon

Synthon is an international, science-centered pharmaceutical company specialized in developing, manufacturing and out-licensing complex high-quality generic and hybrid medicines for patients around the world. Synthon's innovative R&D and proven ability to manufacture and distribute high-quality pharmaceuticals position the company well for the future. In November 2019, funds advised by BC Partners acquired a majority stake in Synthon International Holding B.V.

