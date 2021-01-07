BNP Paribas, a premier global bank, announces today it has appointed the Quantitative Investment Strategies group of Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM QIS) to serve as the allocation agent for the CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategy (the "DMD7") index.

The DMD7 index seeks to provide diversified exposures across a range of mutually complementary systematic investment indices offered by BNP Paribas. It offers investors simple access to a portfolio diversifier, in a synthetic format (unfunded) that aims to generate attractive performance while being broadly uncorrelated with stocks and bonds.

As a leader in the derivatives market, offering efficient trading and execution as well as high quality robust indices, BNP Paribas sponsors and calculates the DMD7 in accordance with its strong governance framework. CSAM QIS brings decades of experience designing and managing systematic investment strategies. CSAM QIS oversees the analysis and selection of BNP Paribas' underlying index components on behalf of DMD7, and actively manages DMD7's index component allocations and risk exposures.

Yung-Shin Kung, Head and CIO of CSAM QIS commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with BNP Paribas in developing diversification strategies. Simplifying access to unfunded solutions offering transparency, liquidity and cost efficiency is increasingly important in today's environment."

"We're very happy to be partnering with Credit Suisse on a key development goal for our QIS platform," added Alexandre Billot, Quantitative Strategies Solutions Sales, BNP Paribas. "As we continue to develop innovative and performing risk premia strategies in each asset class, covering various trading styles and objectives, we see a clear added-value in working closely with an expert team such as CSAM QIS to select the appropriate components and actively rebalance the portfolio. By combining our expertise, we expect the BNPXDMD7 to offer our clients and the market unique absolute returns."

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 71 countries, with approximately 199,000 employees, of which more than 151,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking Services) and Corporate Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 14,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas' Corporate Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/en/.

Important Legal Information

"Credit Suisse" and "the Credit Suisse logo" are service marks of Credit Suisse Group AG or one of its affiliates (collectively, "Credit Suisse"). Credit Suisse has no relationship to the BNP Paribas Group, other than the provision of index allocation services with respect to the CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategyand the licensing of its service marks for use in connection with the "CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategy". BNP Paribas is the index sponsor and BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC is the index calculation agent with respect to the CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategy. BNP Paribas is solely responsible for the issuance and sale of Products (as defined below) related to the BNP Paribas Index.

"The CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategyor any securities, investment funds, over-the-counter derivatives, products or other investment products linked to or referencing the CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategy("Products") are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse does not make any warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the CSAM QIS Dynamic Multi-Factor Diversified Strategy("the Index"), the figure or level at which the said Index stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or the advisability of or results to be obtained by investing in or trading any Products. Credit Suisse shall not be liable for the results obtained by investing in or trading the Products. The Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by the BNP Paribas Group to who Credit Suisse provides index allocation services. However, Credit Suisse shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error or omission in the Index or in the calculation of the Index and Credit Suisse shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any errors or omissions therein."

