Broadband IoT Module for 5G NR FR1/FR2 in the Works

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, today announced an expansion of their collaboration to include development of 5G modules based on Sequans' upcoming Taurus 5G platform. Renesas will gain non-exclusive technology access and licensing from Sequans. This follows the two companies' earlier cooperation to develop modules based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform, announced last October. Through their expanded 5G relationship, Renesas and Sequans aim to bring together Sequans' 5G modem technology with Renesas' analog front-end FR1/FR2 technology to create a best-in-class combined 5G solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005282/en/

"Seeing the good momentum of our collaboration on massive IoT with joint LTE-M/NB-IoT solutions, we are excited now to embark on the road to 5G broadband IoT with Renesas," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Renesas is a powerhouse in design and execution with global market reach, and our collaboration will benefit the entire 5G IoT industry."

The Taurus 5G platform is 3GPP Release 16 compliant and optimized to address a wide range of enhanced broadband and critical IoT applications, including fixed wireless access, mobile computing, private and vertical networks, industrial machinery, AR/VR, and drones. According to Techno Systems Research, the global addressable market is estimated to be more than 250 million devices by 2025.

"Sequans is one of the very few semiconductor companies with a full range of cellular IoT solutions from LTE-M and NB-IoT all the way up to 5G NR," said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, Head of MCU Business, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "We are pleased to expand our collaboration to address the coming 5G revolution and the many exciting opportunities for technology advancement it will bring us and our global customers."

The expanded collaboration also gives Renesas access to Sequans recently announced second generation Cat 1 technology, Calliope 2, designed to be a power-efficient and cost-effective solution for those IoT applications needing higher than LTE-M speed and/or VoLTE support, such as connected speakers or alarm devices. Renesas expects to deliver modules supporting 4G extensions and most 5G modes beginning in late 2021 and extending through 2022.

"This collaboration enables Renesas to expand their comprehensive module offering with a wide range of 5G/4G cellular IoT modules, and enables Sequans to extend its reach into a wider range of IoT market segments," said Karam.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Finland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005282/en/

Contacts:

Renesas media relations: Don Parkman (USA), +1 408.887.4308, don.parkman.xh@renesas.com

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com