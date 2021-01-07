The German energy company has acquired a 49% stake in U.K. installer Eco2solar. The British company offers solutions for commercial and residential projects.From pv magazine Germany. Eon announced, on Wednesday, it agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Eco2solar, a British provider of rooftop photovoltaic solutions. The company, which works with many major building developers in the U.K., was founded in 2008 and has already installed more than 20,000 PV systems on different kinds of buildings including schools, hospitals, universities and distribution centers. In addition, the company offers battery ...

