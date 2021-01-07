Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
WKN: A0LC4K ISIN: US29076N2062 Ticker-Symbol: EMGA 
Frankfurt
07.01.21
09:40 Uhr
1,410 Euro
-0,100
-6,62 %
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2021
eMagin Corporation: eMagin to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that CEO Andrew Sculley and Acting CFO Mark Koch will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14th, at 11:30 AM EST in Track 4. Members of eMagin management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, January 13th and the morning of Thursday, January 14th.

To listen to the webcast, interested parties should use the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/eman/2221254

An archived version of the presentation will be available for ninety days on the Company's website in the investor section under webcasts and/or events.

About eMagin

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Contact:

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
mkoch@emagin.com

Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623336/eMagin-to-Present-at-the-23rd-Annual-Needham-Growth-Conference

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
