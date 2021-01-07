United States Antimony Corporation: US Antimony Announces Drill Results of Phase I Exploration at Los Juarez

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / In conjunction with the Company's 30 November news release, US Antimony Corp. (USAC) announces that all assays have now been received for its Phase I 1100-meter reverse-circulation drill program at Los Juarez, Queretaro, Mexico. A total of 25 holes were drilled on concessions held by USAC. The Phase I Exploration Program targeted a series of coincident surface anomalies defined by past mining, geology, mineralogy, and geochemistry.

Significantly, all intercepts in jasperoid were highly anomalous geochemically. Assays result in the following conclusions:

Significant gold intercepts exist in the Puerta de Oro region with some mineralization evident in limestone

Several highly anomalous gold intercepts exist in holes around the Minas Grande area

Mineralized intervals show a correlation between silver, gold and antimony values

Highly anomalous to ore-grade intercepts merit further study of the system which will require detailed geological, geochemical and geophysical studies.

Highlights of the results are as follows:

Table 1: Drill Hole Highlights from Assays Received:

General criterion for this table were gold values greater than 0.31 gpt Au or 50 gpt Ag. 1 gpt = 1 ppm and 31.1 g = 1 oz. Drill hole locations are provided via a map at the end of this document.

Logging, Sampling, and Assay Procedures:

The holes were drilled by Layne Christensen Company, a U.S.-based global drilling company utilizing a reverse-circulation rig. Drill chips were collected and split in ratios of ¾ to ¼. The larger split was retained by US Antimony and is being stored in its mill facility in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. The ¼ splits were collected and retained in the possession of an independent geologist in Mexico, Felipe Yapur, who supervised the delivery of the samples to ALS. There was a total of 708 samples collected for this program. US Antimony selected a 25 element ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma) package for assay.

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC):

The Inspectorate lab, ALS (Australian Laboratory Services), provides testing, inspection, certification, and verification services for over 370 sites across 65 countries. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically introduced into the sample stream as part of US Antimony's QA/QC program for a total control sample insertion rate of about 7%. US Antimony delivered selected pulps to a third-party lab for additional check assays. Control sample results are reviewed and re-assayed when results fall outside established agreement criteria.

About the Los Juarez Project:

The Los Juarez deposit was originally recognized in 2009 for its antimony potential by the founder of USAC, John Lawrence. Initially, the property was surface sampled for antimony and it was discovered that there were significant gold and silver values associated with the antimony. Since that time, reconnaissance surface sampling and assaying, scattered percussion drilling and assaying, and reconnaissance mapping of the property have been completed.

Drilling of the 25 shallow reverse-circulation holes revealed several areas with anomalous geochemistry that merit further study. As can be seen from Table 1, there are a host of gold intercepts concentrated at, but not limited to, the Puerta de Oro region. It is of note that in two of the holes (#16 and #18), mineralization extends into the surrounding carbonates, indicating proximity to a dyke or feeder area. US Antimony is planning to budget for detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical studies to be performed before additional drilling of potential targets.

Other USAC news:

Jeff Wright announced his retirement from the board of directors effective 31 December 2020.

For an enhanced view of image, click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/623356/USAC-MAP010721.jpg

