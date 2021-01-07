Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Announces Meridian 8-Store Chain To Carry NATERA Plant Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that B.C. based Meridian Farm Markets will be carrying a variety of NATERA Plant Based Foods.

Meridian Farm Markets is an 8-store chain with over 30 years of history in the Greater Vancouver Region. Retail outlets include Meridian Meats butcher shops in Port Coquitlam, Langley and White Rock. Meridian Farm Markets in Tsawwassen, North Van, Maple Ridge, Mission and Ralph's Farm Market in Langley.

Meridian CEO Josh Penner comments, "We pride ourselves on delivering what our customers want. Thirty years ago, we began as Meridian Meats & Seafood. As consumers dietary choices have continued to change with the times, we expanded our operations to include Meridian Farm Markets to meet the those changing times. In keeping with this philosophy of delivering what our much-valued customers want, we are pleased to offer a selection of NATERA Plant Based entrees to satisfy our flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan friends".

NATERA Plant Based Foods is well positioned with a wide range of meat-alternative entrees for the continuing trend towards a more plant-based diet. There are many factors driving this rapidly growing grocery category and that includes changing dietary guides in many parts of the world.

For example, Canada's Food Guide was updated and released to the general public in January 2019. Unlike previous food guides the 2019 revision from Health Canada recommends eating "plenty of vegetables and fruits, whole grain foods and protein foods. Choose protein foods that come from plants more often." The guide was prepared using scientific reports on food and health, excluding industry-commissioned reports given the potential for conflicts of interest, according to Health Canada.[3]

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "It is encouraging to see national food guides, such as the Canadian Food Guide, evolve towards a more plant based diet. Changing policies will most certainly bring more recognition to the multiple benefits of a plant-based diet".

Goodwin adds, "Many people living in the Greater Vancouver Area recognize the Meridian brand for their quality products and quality service, making them a perfect venue for NATERA Plant Based products. Meridian continues to find a balance between their farm markets and butcher shops, servicing a wide demographic of clients. We believe this is an excellent model to satisfy the growing flexitarian consumer category and we look forward to providing Meridian and their valued clients with quality plant-based entrees."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. We have established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE is the current "go-to" manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623442/Naturally-Splendid-Announces-Meridian-8-Store-Chain-To-Carry-NATERA-Plant-Based-Foods