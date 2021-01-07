Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today announces they have signed an agreement with two accountants.

CBD of Denver, Inc. has engaged Freydun Michael Badri, a Swiss chartered accountant and audit expert with Rewisco AG and PCAOB registered auditor Kory Kolterman at Fruci Associates II, to perform an audit of the Company's financial statements as CBDD moves towards becoming an SEC reporting issuer. CBDD will continue to use Paul Riss as its Corporate Accountant.

"We feel it is very important for our company to have audited financial statements so our shareholders and new investors can be confident in the numbers that we report. This is the first step for us to becoming fully reporting and apply to trade on the OTCQB market. We are looking forward to a fantastic New Year," explained Marcel Gamma, company CEO.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

