Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Teotl 108, LLC, Teotl 108 Communications, Ltd., and Winsonic Cloud, Ltd., announced today its completion of its FCC filings for fixed Satellite Services, Broadcast Network Cloud Lab Partnership, and fiber optic global teleport exchange connected to a Global Ecosystem of Technology Partners, Applications, and networks worldwide.

Teotl 108 Communications, Ltd. Broadcast Network Cloud offers extreme capacity and scalable networking and cloud services, supporting small to largest core, cloud aggregation and network peering projects. "These new services create a new SaaS-based broadcast network economic model that detaches network growth from network cost, lowering cost and improving network profitability while reducing both network CapEx and OpEx," said Winston D. Johnson Sr., Founder Chairman of Winsonic Cloud Lab, Ltd.

Teotl 108 Communications Broadcast Network Cloud services allows its customers maximum flexibility in connecting directly and securely to worldwide cloud regions, enabling them to distribute workloads and run the applications from multiple locations. Teotl 108 Communications Partnership allows its carrier-grade network to connect directly to major cloud providers, such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Salesforce Express Connect, and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud at speeds of up to 10 Gbps with low latency, dedicated bandwidth, rapid provisioning, 100% service level guarantee, enhanced data security, and flexible contract terms. "This partnership with Winsonic Cloud Ltd. enables our customers to quickly establish direct connectivity to multiple public cloud providers and expand and innovate at a much faster pace than before without the hassle of building out an entire network infrastructure," stated Gonzalo Marquez, Founder Chairman of ADA 108 LLC and Teotl 108 LLC. Additional services include a nationwide fiber network cloud exchange with network solutions and application development environments, storage capacity, middleware, digital delivery services, digital content management, and digital rights management.

About: Teotl 108, LLC.

Teotl 108, LLC is an Opportunity Zone Business located in a Opportunity Zone acquiring real-estate, telecommunications infrastructure, and broadcast media centers in the U.S. focusing on providing network origination, fiber and satellite transmission, digital media services including the capture, manipulation and distribution of digital media on a worldwide basis. The company owns its Teleport, Studio, Cloud lab, and Headend Operations.

About: Winsonic Cloud, Ltd. is an Opportunity Zone Business located in an Opportunity Zone acquiring real-estate, telecommunications infrastructure, and cloud exchange operations in the U.S. focusing on being an enterprise-class IaaS cloud provider offering hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. The company owns its Cloud Exchange, Media Lab, Cloud lab, and Headend Operations. Its Nationwide Fiber Backbone network is also collocated in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties and provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of its integrated communications solutions and digital television services for its customers.

