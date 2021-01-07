Through this license agreement, SIRION Biotech GmbH ("SIRION") granted Cellectis non-exclusive right under its proprietary lentiviral transduction enhancer LentiBOOST. This product complements Cellectis' portfolio of technologies involved in manufacturing allogeneic CAR T-cells. SIRION is entitled to undisclosed upfront and milestone payments and is eligible to receive royalties on future product net sales plus license fees tied to commercial success.

Allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy represent a future-defining shift in simplicity, availability, and cost efficiency of immune-oncology approaches. Engineering effective allogeneic T-cells, in contrast to patient derived cells, elevates the technology to the level of a realistic off-the-shelf product.

Dr. Christian Thirion, CEO and founder of SIRION explains: "LentiBOOST improves lentiviral transduction of difficult cell types like hematopoietic stem cells, and in addition generates stable integration of large constructs generally needed to generate CAR-T cells."

"We are delighted that our product will help further develop affordable allogeneic cancer treatments that will, once approved, benefit patients with unmet needs," says SVP BD Licensing, Dr. Sabine Ott.

About SIRION Biotech

SIRION Biotech began its customer business in 2007 in Munich, setting their goal to spark a new generation of viral vector technologies for gene and cell therapy as well as vaccination development. This meant building novel, all-encompassing viral vector platforms for lenti-, adeno-, and adeno-associated viruses which expedite its partners' advances in drug, cosmetics, and food industries. To date SIRION has completed over 1500 projects of all sizes, working closely with over 200 independent customer groups from academia and industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005188/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Dieter Lingelbach, COO

SIRION Biotech

+49 89-700-96199-14

lingelbach@sirion-biotech.com

Media Contact USA

Lisa DeScenza

Vice President, Integrated Communications

LaVoieHealthScience

(978) 395-5970

ldescenza@lavoiehealthscience.com

BD Licensing Contact

Sabine Ott, Ph.D., Senior VP Licensing BD

SIRION Biotech

+49 89-700-96199-13

ott@sirion-biotech.com