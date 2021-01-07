Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces Closing of CDN $80 Million Debt Agreement

Access to additional liquidity to fuel Calian's growth strategy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY) a provider of trusted products and solutions announces the closing of a CDN $80 million debt agreement with Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") and Desjardins Capital Markets ("Desjardins").

This new three-year term for $80 million with RBC and Desjardins comes with an accordion of $40M for total availability of up to $120 million and replaces the existing credit line with RBC. The long-term committed capital enables Calian to continue to execute its growth strategy that includes, entry into new markets, product development, acquisition integration, and continued focus on new mergers and acquisitions ("M&A").

"Calian's demonstrated growth strategy consists of organic and acquisitive growth in all four of our operating segments" says Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer, Calian. "Closing this debt agreement with RBC and Desjardins demonstrates confidence in our strategy, our strong financial position and provides the liquidity to execute on our M&A pipeline."

Calian's diverse capabilities are delivered through four operating segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. In 2020, Calian completed six M&As, achieved 20% organic growth, and reported its 76th consecutive profitable quarter, culminating in record revenue and EBITDA of $432M and $37M respectively.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technologies. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. Information Technology supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General Info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623461/Calian-Announces-Closing-of-CDN-80-Million-Debt-Agreement