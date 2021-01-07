Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA/Thermic Sciences Prototypes Patentable Seebeck-based Solid-State Ceramic Renewable Battery Power for Enhanced Thermoelectric Source Applications, Providing Extreme High Yield for Renewable Intensified Heating

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC PIBK:ENDO), is pleased to announce Thermic Paint has completed the next level of patentable prototypes for its ground-breaking Seebeck-based Solid-state Ceramic Batteries for Enhanced Thermoelectric Source Applications.

The newest advanced Thermic technology developments includes enhancing and reinforcing several key elements to its game changing disruptive Thermic Heat technology including but not limited to; Thermic Electricity Conductors, Solid Ceramic Thermic Batteries, Regenerating Thermic Energy Units for Enhanced regenerating Thermic Energy Source Applications for its Thermic Heating Technology and much more.

The property could be exploited to produce a virtually limitless supply of clean energy products and solutions.

Thermic Electric - Turning Heat into Electricity

Thermoelectric boost efficiency of our Thermic heating panel devices.

https://thermicpaint.com/thermic-electric-turning-heat-into-electricity

Self-powered systems - or Partly Self-powered systems are defined as those that operate by harnessing ambient energy present within the environment of the system.

Thermoelectric partly self-powered heating panels based on Seebeck renewable energy are supplementing to optimize regeneratable battery power for, but not limited to, infrared heat and/or powering various other application.

Thermoelectrics: old effect with big potential for the future. Europe's energy supply is undergoing a fundamental transformation: away from nuclear and fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources. Especially in the field of energy efficiency, thermoelectric can offer easily implementable and customizable solutions.

Solid Ceramic Thermic Batteries

https://thermicpaint.com/solid-ceramic-electrolyte-batteries

All-solid-state batteries have gained much attention as the next-generation batteries. Ceramic electrolyte could be 'game-changer', a paradigm shift in how a battery operates," The ceramic layer sits on the surface of the electrode, preventing dendrites from forming and causing short-circuits and fires. Bipolar concept, Solid-state ceramic electrolyte could double battery capacity.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated, "The best part is our scientists, architects, and engineers were testing to enhance the electrical power use for the portable Thermic heaters for the upcoming projected USA market sales. These discoveries are not only the steps we needed to see to assure us that we are moving in the right direction, but now, with this groundbreaking regenerating Thermic electricity Technology we are well beyond the range of Success we were looking to attain. In layman's terms we are looking at History making regenerating electricity causing a self-propelled energy power source. That alone has the hint of a Noble Prize for our Scientists, Architects, and Engineers Worldwide.

We are applying the new regenerating Thermic Graphene/Mxene electric power supply technology discoveries to each of the portable unit designs and all of our mass production Thermic heating paint solutions. Creating a Thermic Ceramic battery that regenerates its own power has an even higher level of accomplishment and multiple industry applications, this is getting really exciting.

And of course, the Thermic regenerating power source and Thermic regenerating electrical units can be applied to so many different products in use today. The Thermic heating application alone is a serious game changing example for everything else to follow. With the prototypes completed and working properly already gives us a distinct advantage of first to market opportunities for many different products types with Thermic and nonthermal applications.

Initial prototype production for each application is now completed and upgraded streamlined enhanced versions are underway for testing for public use. We are moving at Thermic electric speed! Keep it up, CSi-EDP!" Concludes, Mr. Dabney.

About Thermic Coating Systems

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.

Heating with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems, creating job opportunities in the USA and educating the public on new heating technologies and implementation of such. Not only a revolutionary key to the agriculture industry, but home heating applications are also profound, business, medical, infrastructure integration for large scale construction and individual unit applications.

Thermic coating systems is revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems on low voltages. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings.

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

Maple House, 23 Watergate Row South

Chester, United Kingdom, CH1 2LE

Hans Johannes Schulte

+011 31687787056

www.thermicpaint.com

hans@thermicpaint.com

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc

Robert Kane, CEO

www.Omnicanna.com

info@Omnicanna.com

+1.719.640.7360

