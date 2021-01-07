Chamow and Associates' expertise in biopharmaceutical product development expands Alira Health's lifecycle of healthcare advisory services.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory firm, announced it has acquired Chamow and Associates (www.chamowassociates.com), a California-based integrated CMC advisory firm. This acquisition brings expertise in biologics manufacturing, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance to Alira Health's Product Development and Regulatory practices, which now offer a full range of services, from discovery to approval, across the U.S. and EU. Chamow and Associates' team of senior advisors complement Alira Health's existing offerings with expertise to help clients overcome CMC challenges throughout the development process.

"Our mission at Alira Health to enable healthcare transformation and support clients in the earliest stages of development is critical to efficiently and safely shepherd innovations into the hands of patients," said Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer at Alira Health. "Steven Chamow has built a powerful combination of CMC capabilities, technical proficiency, and biologic expertise into his firm. We are proud to welcome them to the Alira Health family, and to offer preclinical and clinical-stage biotechnology companies a lifecycle of solutions to help bring new therapies to patients."

"We are excited and honored to become part of the Alira Health network, and to join a talented team of experts with a complementary mission," said Dr. Steven Chamow, President of Chamow and Associates. "Becoming an Alira Health company will allow Chamow and Associates to further build our team and greatly expand our work with clients. By adding CMC expertise and advisory to Alira Health's suite of services, we have a tremendous opportunity to provide comprehensive support to meet the needs of pharmaceutical companies at any stage of the development process."

Steven Chamow will become Alira Health's Senior Vice President, CMC Development and will lead biopharmaceutical product development.

Lighthouse BioPartners acted as a financial advisor to Chamow and Associates for this transaction.

About Chamow and Associates:

Chamow and Associates is a leading biopharmaceutical consulting company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since 2008, the company has provided integrated CMC services, including molecular engineering, process development and manufacturing, quality, regulatory, and project management services, to clinical-stage biotechnology companies around the world. Chamow and Associates focuses on monoclonal antibodies and derivatives, including bispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates, in addition to other recombinant protein products.

Learn more at https://chamowassociates.com/.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based in Framingham, MA, U.S. Offices are located in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

