Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences announces closing of C$11.5 million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 15, 2020, the Company has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 10,747,900 units (the "Units"), including 1,401,900 Units issued pursuant to the Underwriter's (as defined below) over-allotment option which was exercised in full, at a price of $1.07 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,253 (the "Offering"). Eight Capital acted as underwriter in respect of the Offering (the "Underwriter").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $1.34 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

CEO

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687 7130

Media: brittany@exvera.com 778 238 6096

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623436/Havn-Life-Sciences-announces-closing-of-C115-million-Bought-Deal-Financing