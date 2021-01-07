American Wrecker Company: Private Towing Service In Houston Texas Launches Booting Service In Selected Areas

When customers need parking compliance, American Wrecker is able to ensure that residents and employees have a place to park. The application of a boot serves as a deterrent to the illegal or extended occupation of parking spaces.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / American Wrecker Company is pleased to announce that the private towing service in Houston, Texas, is more than just a towing firm. In selected areas, the company has launched a new booting service. Enforcing compliance with parking regulations can be a problem, but towing is not always the answer. Booting, or placing a locking mechanism on the wheels of offenders' vehicles, is combined with the highly popular 'anti-tow' parking enforcement program in a number of areas in and around Houston.

Booting is a workable alternative to towing all violators or to give out repeated warnings. Neither solution has historically been effective. A more effective and balanced solution is to place a special boot on the vehicle, which can be quickly removed. Booting can generate parking compliance without causing harsh push back. The solution is available only on certain properties and in selected areas of Houston.

When a vehicle is towed, the firm uses 24/7 storage lots located in proximity to the owner's property. Unlike other tow companies, AWC doesn't tow to other municipalities where the towing fee is higher. The towing distance is kept as low as possible to keep costs at a minimum.

American Wrecker Company offers various other services, including parking lot striping and additional parking lot services such as design and compliance with other regulations. AWC is a parking expert. They know the number of handicap spots needed and the required width of the driveway for emergency or fire access. The parking lot services include determining the traffic levels of the lot after hours and the littering habits of visitors to the lot. The drivers and patrol officers provide videos, photos, and reports about activities. The firm also helps property owners keep properties clear of junk vehicles. The abandoned or disabled vehicles are removed after appropriate notice to the owner.

Additional information is available at https://americanwrecker.net/

