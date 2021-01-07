Virometix, a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infectious and oncology diseases, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of a Chief Scientific Officer and two additional Board members.

Virometix filled a vacancy in its management team with the appointment of Dr. Lilli Stergiou to the position of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Lilli has 20 years of research and development experience in multiple fields including all areas of interest to Virometix vaccines, infectious diseases, and oncology. She has a PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics from the University of Zurich. Lilli joins Virometix from Redbiotec AG, where she was CSO, headed the HSV-2 Therapeutic Vaccine Program and built a pipeline based on live biotherapeutics for applications in oncology.

Moreover, Susanne Schultz-Hector, PD Dr. Med and Jan ter Meulen, MD, Dr. habil., DTM&H were elected to the Board of Directors of Virometix in November 2020.

Susanne Schultz-Hector is an independent university lecturer and member of various boards. She has deep experience in the field of radiation biology and has published 27 original papers as first or corresponding author in international, peer reviewed journals. She conducted research both in Germany and in the USA.

Jan ter Meulen is a seasoned biotech executive with broad experience in immuno-oncology, vaccines, recombinant antibodies, and infectious disease R&D, from discovery research through to phase 3 clinical trials. His career spans over various functions both in academia and business, including Crucell and Merck Co., where he headed vaccine basic research.

Anna Sumeray, CEO of Virometix, said: "Lilli's strong scientific background and her industry experience add critically important competencies to the leadership of our research programs at Virometix. I am delighted to welcome Lilli to the Virometix team."

Harry Welten, Chairman of the Virometix Board of Directors, said: "We are very pleased to welcome the three new members of our senior leadership team and look forward to their contributions to our success."

Virometix AG is a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infections and cancer. In an increasingly global world, there is a considerable medical need for vaccines to combat infectious as well as a number of chronic human diseases, including cancer. Rational molecular design, chemical synthesis and Virometix' proprietary "Synthetic Virus-Like Particle" platform technology allow for the rapid production and optimization of vaccine candidates with the potential to demonstrate superior properties in terms of safety, efficacy and stability.

