Enables a new generation of high-efficiency applications using reactive programming with MariaDB's modern cloud database, SkySQL

MariaDBCorporation today announced the general availability of MariaDB Connector/R2DBC. The new MariaDB Connector for R2DBC exposes a non-blocking API that interacts with MariaDB databases, including MariaDB SkySQL, to create fully reactive solutions.

Reactive Relational Database Connectivity (R2DBC) is a new, emerging standard in the Java world. R2DBC enables applications to benefit from reactive programming by using a stream-oriented approach to interact with relational databases. Unlike its JDBC predecessor, applications can use R2DBC to take advantage of declarative programming techniques to create more powerful, efficient and scalable Java Virtual Machine (JVM) solutions.

"MariaDB is one of the most popular relational databases used in the world and we couldn't be more excited for the MariaDB Connector to be added to the R2DBC ecosystem," said Mark Paluch, spec lead of the R2DBC specification. "Reactive, or non-blocking behavior through the use of asynchronous data streams can be extremely useful for improved efficiency of resource usage and for increased throughput. Beyond that, reactive programming enables a variety of real-time streaming use cases. Being able to realize these benefits using popular relational databases such as MariaDB is a game changer."

New MariaDB Developer Hub

Aimed at helping developers build modern applications, MariaDB created a new Developer Hub filled with rich how-to resources and code samples. The new Developer Hub makes it easy to learn about MariaDB Connectors and features such as analytics for cloud data warehousing, JSON for hybrid data modeling and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) for real-time smart transactions. Plus, learn how to use each feature using sample applications and step-by-step guides.

"We're excited to offer this new resource for developers who can now easily navigate a treasure trove of materials for modern application development," said Rob Hedgpeth, developer evangelist at MariaDB Corporation. "We have step-by-step instructions to get started building reactive applications with the new MariaDB Connector for R2DBC, and it's a great place to learn about our other popular connectors and MariaDB features. We also developed several sample applications for developers to use to get hands-on experience with MariaDB."

Get Started with R2DBC and MariaDB

The MariaDB Connector/R2DBC is available for download now on our MariaDB downloads page and is available through the Maven repository. The MariaDB Connector is also compatible with client libraries such as Spring Data R2DBC. To dive in deeper, join our upcoming webinar on Creating Fully Reactive Applications with R2DBC and MariaDB.

Additional Resources

Webinar: Creating Fully Reactive Applications with R2DBC and MariaDB

Blog: Unblock Your Applications with R2DBC, Spring Data and MariaDB

Visit the MariaDB Developer Hub for tutorials and sample applications

Visit mariadb.com

Follow @mariadb on Twitter

Read MariaDB's blog

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005475/en/

Contacts:

James Meredith

pr@mariadb.com