Quantzig, an advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the types of retail stores across the globe.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on-

1. The best retail model of the era

2. The role of retail analytics in improving retail stores

Retailing is one of the most crucial commercial activities of the global economy, providing consumers with the opportunity to purchase goods and services from various merchants at fair prices. The modern retail industry is diverse in its offerings and the players understand the importance of improving customer experience in order to create a loyal customer base and increase profit margins. This phenomenon has given rise to newer retail establishments, increasing competition furthermore.

According to Quantzig's retail analytics experts, "The adoption of retail analytics solutions is increasing rapidly as more retailers worldwide are realizing significant returns from using BI and analytics platforms."

Four Different Types of Retail Stores

1: Departmental stores

2: Specialty stores

3: Supermarkets

4: Discount stores

5: Hypermarkets or super stores

Based on our study of the global retail sector, our seasoned analytics experts have curated a list of top retail analytics trends that will help retail companies to gain in-depth insights into the retail market scenario. Quantzig's retail analytics can help retail industry enterprises to improve decision-making process by deploying machine learning and automation.

