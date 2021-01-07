Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Result of General Meeting

The resolution put to shareholders at a General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc held on 7 January 2021 was passed on a poll.

The results of the poll are as follows:

Votes For: 14,646,029 (99.7%)

Votes Against: 42,900 (0.3%)

No Votes were withheld

Total Voting Rights were 110,587,184.

The full text of the resolution passed was as follows:

Special Resolution:

THAT:

the Company be generally and subject as hereinafter appears unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 as amended from time to time prior to the date of passing this resolution ('2006 Act') to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the 2006 Act) of its issued Shares in each of the following Share classes: Balanced Risk Allocation; UK Equity; and Global Equity Income.

PROVIDED ALWAYS THAT

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of each of the Balanced Risk Allocation, UK Equity and Global Equity Income classes of the Company's Share capital at 7 January 2021, being the date of the General Meeting convened for the purpose of seeking this authority (being 669,978 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares, 4,086,531 UK Equity Shares and 3,838,492 Global Equity Income Shares);

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share shall be 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a Share in each Share class must not be more than the higher of: (a) 5% above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the Shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of Shares will be made in the market for cash at prices below the prevailing net asset value per Share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution unless the authority is renewed at any other general meeting prior to such time; and

(vi) the Company may make a contract to purchase Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Company Secretary Invesco Asset Management Limited Contact: Paul Griggs 02037531000

7 January 2021