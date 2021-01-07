Portland, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Portland, Maine, has a goal to provide you with the best possible cannabis experience possible. This includes having a nurse practitioner who comes in every Tuesday to write medical marijuana cards! Established in 2013, Grass Monkey Cannabis Company is one of Maine's premium cannabis cultivators. Operating for years in the medical market has led to an extensive knowledge of the cultivation process. This has been essential in providing patients with exceptional cannabis and guidance while finding medical marijuana products that work well for each specific patient.

Katryna Noyes, Vice President of Grass Monkey Cannabis Company, said, "We have brought in a nurse practitioner from Beach Health Center once a week to help Maine patients obtain their medical card. Any Maine resident who is 18 or over can apply." In order to keep up with their amazing customer service, they pivoted what they offered to the state of Maine to include easy access to a medical marijuana card. Katryna continued on by saying, "We had a lot of people coming in inquiring on how to get a med card. Instead of making appointments or doing it online and waiting in the mail for a card. They can come in, get their card, and start shopping."

The best part of getting your medical marijuana card at Grass Monkey, is not solely the ease of getting a medical marijuana card, but that patients will receive their medical card within minutes, can shop with them immediately, and will receive 25% off their first purchase with them. The nurse practitioner will be at Grass Monkey every Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and will be charging only $50 for the medical card. A qualifying patient may possess up to two and a half ounces of cannabis and cultivate up to six cannabis plants or designate a caregiver or dispensary to do so on the patient's behalf.

Along with the unique aspect of having a weekly nurse practitioner, Grass Monkey Cannabis Company sets themselves apart from the ever growing Maine cannabis industry. At first glance inside the dispensary, you might think you are entering an urban jungle - monkeys hanging from the walls, bright colors everywhere, and a giant banana covered in colorful graffiti - a space with a dispensary meets gallery type of vibe. "That was the ultimate goal, make it stand out as one-of-a-kind," says Ryan McBride, Creative Director of The McBride Company, who designed the store, "We wanted them to feel a sense of immersion, that they were entering a unique atmosphere that can't be found elsewhere."

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company offers the premier medical marijuana experience near the heart of Portland, Maine. They cater to all medical marijuana patients in the greater Portland area and are proud to cultivate and distribute the best marijuana flower in Portland. In addition to their top-shelf flower, Grass Monkey also offers a full menu of edibles and concentrates. Come in today to learn, experience, and enjoy your cannabis experience with knowledgeable and patient budtenders. Visit us at 85 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106, or give us a call (207) 828-3900.

Media Contact: Katryna Hallisey - kat@growhomeinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71477