Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - In November 2020, Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) retained the services of Mr. Giovanni Viscarra Ruiz, a geological consultant, to report on the proposed gold mining location in Bolivia, Luz de America.

After reviewing the report, Franklin Mining CEO, William Petty, believes the best plan of operation will be to begin with tailing recovery and alluvium extraction to facilitate cashflow into the company. A second phase mining operation will include terrace development in the same location.

Under the guidance of Mr. Ruiz, a professor and researcher of Geological Sciences at the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Mr. Petty plans to later expand the operation to other mining locations in the area. This is the same region where the 2015 pilot programs took place and fish- scale gold was discovered.

Please refer to the attached map of the region for further understanding of the upcoming mining operations.

Map of the Region for Further Understanding of the Upcoming Mining Operations

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6923/71522_1f5629940408384e_002full.jpg

