Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) -Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Siewerdsen Ph.D. to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, comprised of industry experts and authorities in their respective fields.

Dr. Siewerdsen is a Professor and Vice-Chair in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, with appointments in Radiology, Neurosurgery, and Computer Science. His research is focused on new medical imaging technologies and algorithms, including CT and cone-beam CT (CBCT), image reconstruction and registration, and the physics of image quality.

Dr. Siewerdsen's contributions include the development of new 3D imaging systems for image-guided radiation therapy, image-guided surgery, and point-of-care diagnostic imaging in orthopaedics and neuro-critical care. He was on the team that first introduced CBCT for guidance of radiotherapy - a technology that is now a standard-of-care. His work on CBCT mobile C-arms has helped to introduce intraoperative CBCT and high-precision guidance in numerous surgical applications. He also developed some of the first CBCT systems for orthopaedic extremity imaging as well as high-quality point-of-care imaging of head trauma. Underlying such systems are advanced algorithms for high-quality 3D image reconstruction and registration as well as mathematical models of 3D image quality to optimize the design of new imaging systems for particular imaging tasks. Dr. Siewerdsen's work is marked by close clinical collaboration with radiologists, surgeons, and radiation oncologists to accelerate the translation of concepts to first clinical applications.

Dr. Siewerdsen's appointment to the Scientific Advisory Board expands the Company's expertise in developing the Breast CT imaging platform for new and complementary products.

The Company has granted Dr. Siewerdsen 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.25.

The stock options are in effect for two (2) years and vest immediately.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



Robert Thast

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information



For investor relations inquiries contact:

Dan Sammartino

Phone: 1-778-962-0234

Email: IR@izocorp.com



For general inquiries contact:

Izotropic Corporation

Phone: 1-833-IZOCORP

Email: info@izocorp.com

About Izotropic Corporation



Izotropic Corporation is commercializing dedicated breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancers. Extensive preliminary studies have found that breast CT may be able to routinely detect small breast tumors in the 3-5 mm size range. The median size of breast cancer found using mammography is approximately 11 mm. Routine detection of 3 mm lesions would result in 1.5 year earlier detection over mammography.



The initial indication for use for breast CT as a diagnostic device has been confirmed. Forthcoming business objectives include identifying additional indications for use, development of accessories, and additional products, all aimed at making breast CT an indispensable tool for improving the outcomes of breast cancer.



Additional information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com

Forward Looking Statements



This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71530