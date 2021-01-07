A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Announces First Delivery of its Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts to Largest Hypermarket Retail Chain in the Middle East

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, is pleased to announce that it has received an order to deliver its Cust2mate smart shopping cart to the largest hypermarket retail chain in the Middle East(*).

The first delivery will be to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and is expected to occur within the next three months, subject to COVID 19 restrictions that may apply.

Ben Tsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z stated "We are extremely proud of this is a major milestone for A2Z. We have full confidence that the relationship with this client will develop significantly, we believe that over time the relationship with this client may result in a substantial increase to the revenue of our Company."

About the Cust2Mate Smart Shopping cart:

Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart provides retail automation solutions, in particular for large supermarkets and retail stores. The Cust2Mate smart cart enables shoppers to checkout automatically without having unload and reload their purchases and without having to pass through the cashier, by simply allowing the costumer to "pick&go".

