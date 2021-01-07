Quantzig, a leading analytics and business intelligence solution provider, announced today the release of its new article that sheds light on the top BI and analytics trends for 2021.Request more information to gain comprehensive insights from our experts.

According to Quantzig, to stay future-ready, businesses must make the digital switch before it's too late. And to help businesses understand the need for a digital switch and adapt to the evolving trends, Quantzig conducted a survey that involved the active participation of over 800 data scientists, analytics consultants, and stakeholders who shared their views on the most critical BI and analytics trends, delivering a new perspective on industry-specific challenges and providing insights on the importance of BI and analytics across markets.

"Ensuring information access and decentralizing the decision-making process will help businesses to alleviate overburdened IT teams, reduce risks, and dramatically reduce decision-making timeframes. Though the focus of their actions might seem short term, the actions they take now will help them stay future-ready by building a framework for BI and analytics," says Quantzig.

Top Three Business Intelligence and Analytics Trends to Keep an Eye on

Data Quality Management

Focusing on data quality management will help businesses execute a sustainable digital transformation strategy. As such, businesses must ensure that data integration and analytics work together efficiently by embedding them into their culture and operations.

Full-stack BI Architecture

Since traditional BI and analytics tools can't handle the rigor and pace of data generation in the real-world, businesses must implement a full-stack BI architecture that helps turn insights into actions.

Data Security

Given the rising incidents of data breaches, this trend is expected to accelerate in the new normal, with more businesses focusing on avoiding such occurrences.

