Trading in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ)paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 11, 2020. Short name: Magle BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015242961 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209910 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040-200 252.