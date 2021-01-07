IKOULA a key player in the European market for dedicated servers, outsourcing, and the Cloud Computing integrates a new professional dedicated server combining power, reliability, security, and competitive price. Equipped with the latest generation AMD EPYC processors, the Power XL Pro server is designed to meet the present and future challenges of businesses. Namely, high-performance computing, hyper-virtualization, or massive data processing.

The Power XL Pro, joining the Power range from IKOULA, ranks among the best machines combining performance and innovation.

Based on an AMD EPYC architecture acclaimed by professionals, this server integrates in addition to its AMD EPYC 7282 processor (16C 32T @ 2.8 GHz), 128 GB of RAM as well as two 960 GB NVMe disks. These specificities make the Power XL Pro a high-end and versatile machine that will adapt to all types of projects.

With a monthly price of 159.99 (excluding tax) without commitment or setup costs, the Power XL Pro benefits from all the guarantees from IKOULA, including technical support available 24/7, and also tested certified components for the duration of the service. An outsourcing service is also offered, in order to take charge of the management and maintenance of infrastructures, and thus freeing companies from technical constraints.

About IKOULA

A pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. Moreover, IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 100 countries on 4 continents.

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

IKOULA:

Lucas FOURRE +33 1 84 01 02 59

lfourre@ikoula.com

Laurane VASSOR ARCARO +33 01 84 01 02 69

lvassorarcaro@ikoula.com