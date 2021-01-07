Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Casino Management Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Accounting, Security and Surveillance, Player Tracking, Hotel and Hospitality, Analytics, and Digital Content Management), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Casino Management Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period. The evolving lifestyle and societal concerns and increasing use of cashless slot machines and server-based gaming to drive the market growth.

By component, the service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Casino management solutions help casinos to run day-to-day operations smoothly and efficiently. These solutions collect information, store them in the database, and reproduce for making decisions at various points of time. All these solutions are deployed either as an individual system or as an integrated module with other systems in one packaged or bundle offering. Therefore, the solution segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the security and surveillance to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

Almost all the games in a casino are related to the transaction of some amount of money. Whether a player wins or loses, but the house always wins. That is why casinos are always prone to stealing and cheating. To stop such incidents, casinos implement new technological systems to develop a safe and secure environment, but cheaters never give up. Cheaters try to steal money from the casinos using the same or newer technologies or distinctive methods. That is why casinos keep themselves updated with technological advancements when it comes to security and surveillance. Security and surveillance is broadly comprised of surveillance, access control, and alarm systems. Surveillance is comprised of CCTV cameras, IP cameras, DVR, NVR, and others. Access control includes smart cards, proximity cards, biometrics, and others.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering casino management system solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the Casino Management System Market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of casino management systems and services. The major vendors such as Agilysys, Scientific Games, Oracle, Honeywell, Playtech, Cyrun, IGT, Wavestore, Tangam Systems, and Casino Systems are headquartered in the US.

Market Players

Major vendors offering in Casino Management System Market include Novomatic (Austria), Konami Gaming (Japan), Agilysys (US), Scientific Games (US), Oracle (US), Winsystems (Spain), Panasonic (Japan), Ensico Gaming (Slovenia), Apex Pro Gaming (Czechia), Amatic Industries (Austria), Honeywell (US), Dallmeier (Germany), HCL (India), Playtech (UK), Cyrun (US), IGT (UK), LGS (US), Wavestore (UK), Tangam Systems (US), Advansys (Slovenia), Avigilon (Canada), Casinfo Systems (US), RNGplay (India), FunFair (Ireland), Gaming Analytics (US), Delta Casino Systems (US), DAObet (Singapore), CasinoFlex Systems (Bulgaria), Omnigo (US), NtechLab (Russia), Nelysis (US), and Bateleur Systems (India).

