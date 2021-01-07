Spark Power Group Inc.: CIBC Purchases 15,000 MWh of Green Electricity From Bullfrog Power

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Bullfrog Power, Canada's leading green energy provider and Spark Power Corp.'s (TSX:SPG) sustainability company, is pleased to announce that CIBC has purchased green electricity for their operations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories for the 2020 fiscal year. This green energy purchase is an important step towards CIBC's goal of sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewable sources and becoming carbon neutral by 2024.

"CIBC is proud to be supporting clean, renewable energy with Bullfrog Power," says Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC.? "By choosing green electricity, CIBC is supporting Canada's transition to a more sustainable future."

Through the agreement, Bullfrog Power's producers put renewable electricity onto the grid to match the amount of conventional electricity used by CIBC. Bullfrog's green electricity comes from a blend of wind and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities. Watch this How It Works video to learn more about Bullfrog's renewable energy sources.

Bullfrog also uses the support of its customers to help fund more than 150 new community-based green energy projects across Canada.

"We're excited about helping CIBC make significant progress towards their sustainability goals," says Sean Drygas, President, Bullfrog Power. "By choosing green electricity, CIBC is helping to reduce our dependence on polluting forms of energy and transition Canada to renewable energy sources."

CIBC's purchase amounts to more than 15,000 MWh of green electricity being put onto the grid. To maximize the positive environmental impacts of their purchase, they chose to bullfrog power their operations in areas that have electricity grids with high carbon intensity, such as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan.

CIBC reports to CDP, a nonprofit that encourages companies to measure and manage their environmental risks and opportunities and report this information to CDP's global disclosure system. CDP has accredited Bullfrog Power as its first Canada-focused renewable energy partner, and our renewable energy certificates follow the greenhouse gas protocol outlined in CDP reporting criteria.

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, part of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is Canada's leading green energy provider. Bullfrog offers renewable energy solutions that enable individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact, support the development of green energy projects in Canada, and help create a cleaner, healthier world. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Thousands of individuals and businesses in Canada are doing their part to address climate change and air pollution by choosing green energy with Bullfrog Power. Sign up easily, quickly and affordably at?bullfrogpower.com. Join the bullfrog powered community online on?Facebook,?Instagram,?Twitter, and?LinkedIn.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at?www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across?Canada,?in the United States?and around the world. Learn more at www.cibc.com.

