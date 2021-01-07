With effect from 1/11/2021, the subscription rights in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including 1/21/2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ATORX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346390 Order book ID: 213319 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 1/11/2021, the paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ATORX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346408 Order book ID: 213320 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB