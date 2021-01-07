Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on JAXON Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF). The initial report is titled, "JAXON Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) - Junior Targeting Large-Scale Polymetallic Porphyry Deposits in Top Jurisdiction."

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

JAXON Mining Inc. is a polymetallic metals explorer with a focus on projects in British Columbia. Its Hazelton Project is in the Skeena Arch, which has a history of past-producing high-grade silver deposits and copper porphyry deposits. JAXON Mining intends to pursue a two-phased drill campaign in 2021, with total planned drilling of up to 12,000 meters.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in JAXON Mining Inc.

