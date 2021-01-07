Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.01.2021 | 17:04
BH Global Limited - Potential Treasury Share Sale

PR Newswire

London, January 7

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

07 January 2021

Potential Treasury Share Sale

Further to publication on 06 January 2021 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 31 December 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 2001 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $20.60 per share, reflecting a 2.0% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 31 December 2020. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 12 January 2021. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's joint broker, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

Carrie Fox
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 4463

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
