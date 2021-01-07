Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 6 January 2021:

- 27,261,720 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 16,615,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,607,022 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 13,589,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,469,506 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,026,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 2,520,683 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,055,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 6 January 2021 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 27,261,720 173.02p 47,168,227 Global Equity Income Shares 25,607,022 218.47p 55,943,660 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,469,506 161.78p 7,230,766 Managed Liquidity Shares 2,520,683 105.70p 2,664,361 Total 113,007,014

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 January 2021